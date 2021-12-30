Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $197.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $199.15.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

