Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Truist lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $175.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

