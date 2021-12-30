Shawn P. Ogrady Sells 47,306 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of GIS opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $69.68.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
