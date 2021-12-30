Shawn P. Ogrady Sells 47,306 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

