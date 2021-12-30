Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.59

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 11218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $31,842,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $30,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 14,692.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,053,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

