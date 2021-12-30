Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.59

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 11218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19.
Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
