Shard (SHARD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,546.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Shard has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $14,546.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0824 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Shard has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

