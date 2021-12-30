SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 599,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 188,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 3,737,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $508.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ABUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.