SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,623 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in BorgWarner by 667.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,869,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,575,344,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

