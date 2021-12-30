SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 18.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Yext by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $272,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

YEXT opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

