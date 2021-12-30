SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSB. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 778.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $185.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.78. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.93 and a 1-year high of $185.55.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

