SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 243.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,878 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 170.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

