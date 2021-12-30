Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.7% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 234,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,434,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.3% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $236.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $138.14 and a 1-year high of $238.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

