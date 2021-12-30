Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 466 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of State Street by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $93.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

