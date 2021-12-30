Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $85.10 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

