Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 35,602 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

