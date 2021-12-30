Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Gartner by 189.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.83.

IT stock opened at $336.30 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.91 and its 200-day moving average is $299.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.