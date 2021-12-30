Sentinel Chain 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,985.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $190,572.02 and approximately $2,985.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Sentinel Chain Profile

SENC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

