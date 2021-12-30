Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer Acquires 11,288 Shares of Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer purchased 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer purchased 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer purchased 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $618.93.

SNSE opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $390,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.