Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.34

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 4725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMFR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sema4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Sema4 alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sema4 news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the second quarter worth $28,559,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the second quarter worth $1,814,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $2,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Featured Article: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.