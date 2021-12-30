SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading 5.2% Higher

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.35. 3,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,104,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.17.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SelectQuote by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 101,637 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in SelectQuote by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,742 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in SelectQuote by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SelectQuote by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,340 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

