Sekar Kathiresan Sells 6,693 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $267,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sekar Kathiresan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,206,470.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

