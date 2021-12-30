Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 2,889 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $210,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

STEP opened at $40.94 on Thursday. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.54.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $186,432.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,234,311 shares of company stock worth $113,363,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

