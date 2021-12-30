Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 1,437 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.28. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.71. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

