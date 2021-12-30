Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 1,102 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $2,404,370.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENTG stock opened at $138.90 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.