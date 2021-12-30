Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $3.51 Million in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,822 shares of company stock worth $4,396,667 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Tenable’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

