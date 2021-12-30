Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 161,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of DD stock opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

