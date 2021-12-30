Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 673 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,497,000 after purchasing an additional 290,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,646,000 after purchasing an additional 109,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $83.83 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $93.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

