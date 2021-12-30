Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 5,278 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after buying an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

