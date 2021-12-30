Scott Vanwinter Sells 20,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AZEK opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 1.38.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after buying an additional 1,387,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after buying an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of AZEK by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after buying an additional 1,211,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

