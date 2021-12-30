Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after buying an additional 754,593 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,925,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,385,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,195,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.57. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $114.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

