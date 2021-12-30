Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,517,000 after purchasing an additional 147,629 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,301,000 after purchasing an additional 527,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.00.

