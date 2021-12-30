Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives GBX 3,742.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,742.50 ($50.31).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDR shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,675 ($49.40) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($49.74) to GBX 3,930 ($52.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LON:SDR traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,552 ($47.75). The stock had a trading volume of 34,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 3,245 ($43.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,913 ($52.60). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,559.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,614.14.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

