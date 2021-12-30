Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €7.00 ($7.95) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.61) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.64) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.93 ($9.01).

FRA SHA traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €7.24 ($8.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,650 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.29 and a 200 day moving average of €7.27. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

