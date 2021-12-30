Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 436.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

