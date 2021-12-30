Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $175.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.67 and its 200 day moving average is $171.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

