Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 4,282 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

