Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after buying an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 45,180 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

