Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $443.93 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $338.18 and a 1 year high of $453.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.01.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

