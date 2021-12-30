Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,340 Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $419.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 387.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLMN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

