Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director James Page Lansdale Sells 3,828 Shares

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $203,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Page Lansdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of Saul Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $44,112.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, James Page Lansdale sold 2,500 shares of Saul Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

On Monday, November 29th, James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of Saul Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00.

Shares of BFS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,116. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 50.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

