Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $55.48 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 2.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.17% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $55,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $495,977,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

IFF traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $149.37. 1,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average is $146.41. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 121.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

