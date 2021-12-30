Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $109.56 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,859 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 5.1% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $109,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average is $86.37. The company has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.