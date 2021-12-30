SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $141.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.33. The firm has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.