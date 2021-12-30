Sands Capital Ventures LLC Acquires New Shares in DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)

Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,148,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,129,000. DICE Therapeutics makes up 15.6% of Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sands Capital Ventures LLC owned 0.09% of DICE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $256,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DICE opened at $24.98 on Thursday. DICE Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.79 and a quick ratio of 26.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.17.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). Equities analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

