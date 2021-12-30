Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.77. The company had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,442. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.53 and its 200 day moving average is $264.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $171.16 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 139.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1,450.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

