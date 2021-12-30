Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.06.
A number of research firms recently commented on SAIA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of SAIA stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.77. The company had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,442. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.53 and its 200 day moving average is $264.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $171.16 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 139.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1,450.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.
About Saia
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
