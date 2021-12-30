SafeCoin Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $17.54 million and $3,294.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,233.38 or 1.01425985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058615 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.08 or 0.00279320 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.69 or 0.00415928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00148555 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010380 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

