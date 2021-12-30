Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF (ASX:RSM) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF (ASX:RSM) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0239 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.