Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $13.22. Runway Growth Finance shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $258,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 220,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,311.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RWAY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

About Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.