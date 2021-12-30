RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Shares Up 22.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG)’s stock price shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 106,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 26,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Specifically, insider Richard Charles Hains bought 30,021,387 shares of RTG Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,401,710.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,389,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,471,131.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$104.57 million and a PE ratio of -9.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Mabilo properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

