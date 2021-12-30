Roth Capital Trims Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Target Price to $3.00

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 250.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

Get Quhuo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QH traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. 72,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,123. The company has a market cap of $44.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Further Reading: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.