Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,719,279. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

